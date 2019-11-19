—Contributed photo
Five Stockton High School science students placed 3rd at the Regional Envirothon Competition on Wednesday, November 6. They qualified for the state competition in the Spring of 2020. From left are Tyler Johnson, Makayla Walker, Hayden Mann, Kira Fraizier and Seth Webb.
