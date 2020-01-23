Stockton R-I schools have announced Spirit Week days for the middle and high schools, leading to the Courtwarming game at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, as the Stockton Tigers host the Skyline Tigers.
Stockton High School Spirit Week
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Patriot Day. Show your patriotism and wear red, white and blue.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: Age Day. Freshmen, babies; sophomores, middle schoolers; juniors, adults; seniors, senior citizens.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Decade Day. Dress as someone from another decade, either your class's choice of decades or another decade.
Friday, 31: Class Color Day. Freshmen, gray; sophomores, white; juniors, red; seniors, black.
Stockton Middle School Spirit Week
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Country/Camo Day.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: VSCO (photo editing)/Sports Day.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Woke Up Like This Day.
Friday, Jan. 31: Class Color Day. Fifth grade, white; sixth grade, gray; seventh grade, red; eighth grade, black.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.