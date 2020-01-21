December's Stockton Middle School students of the month for giving are Emma Schwartz, fifth grade; JaiLe Elder, sixth grade; Eve O'Brien, seventh grade; and Bryson Saathoff, eighth grade. These students received a $50 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Stockton Lake Sertoma Club.
Teacher nominations for each student follow.
Emma Schwartz: “Emma is very well behaved and always gives a helping hand to others when they need it. She works hard and always has a sweet smile on her face. Emma is generous with her time and kind words, and I appreciate it.”
JaiLe Elder: “JaiLe is a very kind-hearted, giving, and positive person. Her demeanor of gratitude, joy and selflessness shine bright through her willingness to give of her time and talents to help others and make the environment around her a more pleasant place. In the classroom, JaiLe’s generosity reaches out to her peers giving encouragement and support to those in need — with a smile and a kind word. She is always a willing volunteer and considerate with others.”
Eve O’Brien: “Eve is a very generous and caring person. She helps out the students next to her in class. She is kind with her words. She is always wearing a smile and just makes the people around her feel important. She openly offers hugs and encouraging words to all. I think Eve just simply has a generous and giving heart. Eve is a good person; I saw her giving hugs to her friends just because they looked like they needed one. She is always willing to lend a helping hand anytime. She always has a smile on her face and can make others smile. Eve is a very giving person. She is not only willing to give of the things she has, but also of her time. She is always taking the time to ask how I am doing, and she is always checking in on me to see how my day is going.”
Bryson Saathoff: “All year, Bryson has brought things into the classroom to share, including snacks, and jokes. Bryson even made a dog on his 3D printer for a classmate, just because. Bryson is kind and generous all year long. He brought in Christmas decorations to sneak in my room and decorate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.