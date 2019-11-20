Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Stockton Middle School Arrow group with the official traveling trophy denoting the student government group’s win at last month’s annual Halloween in the Park event in Stockton.
SMS library media specialist Kim Schmid credited a combination of student effort, creative prop assistance from elementary and middle school art faculty members and community donations for a the student government group’s success.
Stockton’s annual Halloween in the Park event is sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce and includes numerous area churches, organizations, volunteers, school groups, law enforcement and a variety of first-responders which come together for the communitywide event each year.
The annual celebration of good-natured spooky and costumed-fun continues to provide a growing number of activities for area children in a safe and supervised environment while still enjoying all things Halloween.
This year’s best booth trophy winners will display the trophy in the middle school’s library and will seek to outdo themselves in 2020 in hopes of retaining the trophy along with well-deserved bragging rights.
