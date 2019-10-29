Sixth-graders from Stockton Middle School sang for visitors at Korth Senior Center Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Front from left are James Theodoran-Clopper, Cuper Duncan, Tristen Graham, Katelyn Chism, Lydia Bahr, Myah Swift, Raelyn Henderson, Chloe Akins; middle, Isaac Leonard, Coulter Woods, Layden Shaffer, Addison Vlach, Morgan Nikodim, Serenity Laub; back, Logan Baker, teacher Sherice Norman, Sofee Garrett and Logan Reser.
