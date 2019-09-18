Students from Stockton High School’s American government class traveled Monday, Sept. 16, to the state capital in Jefferson City to meet with state Sen. Sandy Crawford. The class and Crawford gathered at the podium in the Missouri Senate chamber for this photo. Crawford is in the dark suit standing on the left side of the top lectern.
