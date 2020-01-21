The following students had 100% attendance for the first semester at Stockton High School.
Freshmen: Darrel Craner-Brown, Elijah Daniels, Calix Daulton, Caden Duncan, Kyle Elkins, Hesston Garver, Cali Hillsman, Sara Johnson, Isabella Marcum, Joseph Noot, Brian Stania, Cole Surber, Jayla Thornton, Hayden Wimsatt and Saphire Young.
Sophomores: Colton Daniels, Patrick Daniels, Tyler Johnson, Mary Laub, Ezra Marceau, E.J. Martinez and Andrew Worthington.
Juniors: Ashton Crockett and Jacob Henry.
Senior: Isaac Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.