Seven Tiger Band students represented Stockton High School at the Southwest Missouri Music Educators Association All-District Honor Bands, Saturday, Jan. 18, in Joplin.
Participating students included, front from left, Jacob Henry, Jayla Thornton, Kassidy Dalton, Max Brown; and back SHS band director Marvin Manring, Jason Bradshaw, Seth Webb and Brandon Bradshaw.
