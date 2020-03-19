The presentation of the student of the month award goes to one girl and one boy of Stockton High School. This award is given each month during the 2019-20 school year, and it is to recognize the SHS students who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements in extra-curricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizenship, service to their school and service to the community.
The sponsors, Simmons bank and the Cedar County Republican, would like to introduce you to the SHS students of the month for February.
The young man receiving the student of the month award for February is Lathan Farwell. Lathan is a junior at SHS and the son of Teresa and Derek Farwell.
Lathan is or has been a member of FBLA, NHS, science club, math team, Global Fest and Student Ambassadors.
Lathan’s awards include student of the month, student of the week, second place social media and wildcard personal finance.
The young woman receiving the student of the month award for February is Katelyn Thornton. Katelyn is a senior at SHS and the daughter of Doug and Kee Thornton.
Katelyn is or has been a member of the art club, Upward Bound, writers guild, Spanish club, NHS and the math team.
Katelyn’s awards include student of the week, student of the month, academic letter, perfect attendance, second place in the VFW art show school-wide.
