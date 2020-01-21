Seven Cedar County residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. The minimum requirement is a 3.75 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours of study.
Making the grade are McKenzie J. Burns, Garrett Lukenbill and Lisa Nelson, all of Stockton; and Riley M. Jeffries, Kennedi M. Murdock, Savannah R. Wyatt and Christopher D. Young, all of El Dorado Springs.
