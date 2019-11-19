Stockton High School’s Students of the Month for September are senior Seth Webb and sophomore Emma Black.
The award, sponsored by Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, recognizes students who distinguish themselves through outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizenship and service to their school and community.
Webb, the son of Juanita Beachy and Shawn Webb, is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Spanish club, math team, science club, Global fest, National Honor Society, art club, student council, senior class president, band, cross country and track. His awards include student of the week, state band, NHS and lettermen’s club. Webb is employed at Woods Supermarket and Orleans Trail Restaurant.
Black, the daughter of David and Stephanie Black, is a member of student council, FBLA, FFA, Global Fest, science club, track and cross country. She attended the 2019 Glade camp on Bull Shoals Lake.
