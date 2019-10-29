Hello, I am Reese Schiereck. I am currently the Cedar County council vice-president and Union Hall 4-H vice-president and will be the club president for next year. This is my seventh year in 4-H.
My projects this year in 4-H were Entomology, Beef, Poultry and Outdoor Life.
I was able to be a Camp Counselor at 4-H Camp this year. I helped young members get used to being away from home for the first time. I helped teach 4-H activities. I met new people and made great friends. 4-H camp was a great experience and I would like to go again next year.
4-H has taught me leadership by learning to lead meetings. 4-H taught me how to help others by participating in community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.