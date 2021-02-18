Board approves prom site location, hears patron comments
The El Dorado Springs R-II school board met in regular session on Thursday, Feb. 11, with various items on the agenda.
A member from the public, Cody Lackey, spoke to the board during the session’s patron comments portion.
“Honestly, I would like to see other options, especially for elementary,” Lackey said. “I would really like to see other options, as in the full-mandate mask … There’s a lot of other schools around the area, small like us — Stockton, being one of them … They’re presenting different options for the kids wearing masks.”
Lackey said kids at these schools are typically only required to wear masks if they are not able to social distance; otherwise, they are not required to wear masks full-time.
“The little kids are missing out on so much interaction, especially with other kids,” Lackey said. “They’re not seeing facial expressions. I watch videos of programs that you’ve got in school. The kids are constantly touching their masks multiple times. To me, that’s very counteractive.”
After discussing more about Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Lackey said he would ultimately like the district to pursue other options.
“With everything that’s going on right now, at some point in time, when does a person draw the line and say, ‘Enough is enough?” Lackey said. “I just feel that we are giving into the bigger picture. This is not a government mandate … There are other options out there … I know you guys have hard decisions to make. I know it’s taking a risk.”
After Lackey’s comments were heard by the board, R-II superintendent Heath Oates thanked the school board in light of Missouri’s school board appreciation week.
“Not everyone understands the job of a board member,” Oates said. “They don’t get paid, and they take all kinds of calls and all kinds of communications with the public … They represent the school and the community. They have long board meetings … They make decisions and they lead the school board the best they can.”
For the board’s COVID-19 update, Oates said since R-II had not been in session due to the snow and since the coronavirus seemed to be trending down in Cedar County, the district had eight students on quarantine and seven teachers on quarantine as of the meeting’s date on Thursday, Feb. 11.
“Things look much better,” Oates said.
For the two candidate spots in the R-II school board, two people had filed so for: Josh Floyd and Mike Schmidt.
Next on the agenda, the board went to approve the 2021-22 school year calendar.
Oates noted the concept of four-day school weeks was taken to the district’s calendar committee.
“When they looked at it, they realized they don’t get a spring break,” Oates said. “We would be pushing up right to the edge of Memorial Day with that. There would be no other days off essentially in the year besides those Mondays off, and the calendar committee voted unanimously not to recommend that to the board.”
The board approved the motion to approve the calendar unanimously.
Later in the meeting, the board heard from a member of R-II’s prom committee, who said they are limited for venues in El Dorado Springs but had looked into prom locations held in the past, which drew them to the Fraternal Order of Eagles’s venue.
The prom committee member said there were security measures which would keep students away from the building’s bar, such as security codes and limited entryway in the building.
“Is there a reason why we don’t do it in one of our ginormous gyms?” board member RJ Kinnett asked.
An R-II staff member said high-heels and dress shoes are bad for the gym floor’s wax and paint.
A motion was made to approve the venue. Five members voted yes, and two opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.