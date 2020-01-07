In preparation for the Courtwarming Night basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, against Skyline, El Dorado Springs R-II schools are honoring law enforcement during its spirit week.
On the first day back to school, Tuesday, Jan. 7, it was the Night Shift, where students were encouraged to wear pajamas and sweats to school. Wednesday, Jan. 8, is Cops and Robbers Day, where students may dress as law enforcement officers or criminals. Thursday, Jan. 9, is Dymamic Duo Day, although the duo does not necessarily have to be Batman and Robin. Friday, Jan. 10, is the Traffic Stop. Students should wear to stop the Skyline Tigers in their tracks.
The Bulldogs and the Tigers play a jayvee/varsity doubleheader at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the EHS upper gym.
Project 288 raffle
Project 288: Matt’s Fund, the charity founded in memory of former Cedar County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Chism, is selling tickets toward a $300 gift card from Bear Arms of El Dorado Springs.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and may be purchased from Amber Francis at El Dorado Springs High School. Proceeds benefit the Project 288 scholarship fund.
The drawing will be held following the junior varsity basketball game during the Bulldogs’ Courtwarming ceremonies Friday, Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.