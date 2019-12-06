The Stockton R-I Schools Music Department has three programs scheduled for the coming week.
The High School Chorus and Band will present a program of seasonal favorites and standard pieces at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the high school gym.
The middle school musicians take center stage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the town campus gym.
The elementary music program is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec.12, also in the town campus gym.
