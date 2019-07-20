Saturn is at opposition this month, beckoning to future explorers with its beautiful rings and varied, mysterious moons. The moon prominently passes Saturn mid-month, just in time for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
Saturn is in opposition on Tuesday, July 9, rising in the east as the sun sets in the west. It is visible all night, hovering right above the teapot of Sagittarius. Saturn is not nearly as bright as Jupiter, next door in Scorpius, but both giant planets are easily the brightest objects in their constellations, making them easy to identify. A full moon scrapes by the ringed planet late in the evening of Monday, July 15 through the early morning of Tuesday, July 16. Some observers in South America will even see the moon occult, or pass in front of, Saturn. Observe how fast the moon moves in relation to Saturn throughout the night by recording their positions every half hour or so via sketches or photos.
While observing the Saturn-moon celestial dance the early morning of the 16th, you also can contemplate the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 mission. On July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on a journey of almost a quarter million miles to our nearest celestial neighbor, a mission made possible by the tremendous power of the Saturn V rocket, still the most powerful rocket ever launched. Just a few days later, at 9:56 pm CDT on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin set foot on the lunar surface and became the first people in history to walk on another world. The astronauts set up equipment including a solar wind sampler, laser ranging retroreflector and seismometer, and gathered up almost 48 pounds of precious lunar rocks and soil samples. After spending less than a day on the moon’s surface, the duo blasted off and returned to the orbiting Columbia command module, piloted by Michael Collins. Just a few days later, on July 24, all three astronauts splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean. You can follow the timeline of the Apollo 11 mission in greater detail at bit.ly/TimelineApollo11 and dig deep into mission history and science on NASA’s Apollo History Site: bit.ly/ApolloNASA.
Have you ever wanted to see the flag on the moon left behind by the Apollo astronauts? While no telescope on Earth is powerful enough to see any items left behind the landing sites, you can discover how much you can observe with the Flag on the Moon handout: bit.ly/MoonFlag
You can catch up on all of NASA’s current and future missions at nasa.gov
This article is distributed by NASA Night Sky Network program, supporting astronomy clubs across the USA dedicated to astronomy outreach. Visit nightsky.jpl.nasa.org to find local clubs, events, and more.
