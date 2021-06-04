The Cedar County Memorial Hospital will be on the high school campus from 9 a.m.-4 p.m on Tuesday, June 15. They will provide free sports physicals. CCMH will also have vaccines for incoming 8th grade and 12th grade students.
Please contact the nurse office if you have questions about vaccine requirements. Please see 2021-22 school year vaccine requirements below:
•All students must present documentation of up-to-date immunization status, including month, day and year
of each immunization before attending school.
•The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices allows a four-day grace period. Students in all grade
levels may receive immunizations up to four days before the due date.
•Required immunizations should be administered according to the current Advisory Committee on
Immunization Practices schedule, including all spacing.
•To remain in school, students “in progress” must have an Immunization in Progress form (Imm.P.14) on file.
In progress means a child has begun the vaccine series and has an appointment for the next one. This
appointment must be kept and updated record provided to the school. If the appointment is not kept, the
child is no longer in progress and is noncompliant.
•Religious and medical exceptions are allowed. The appropriate exemption card must be on file.
Unimmunized children are subject to exclusion from school when outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases
occur.
Other requirements include:
•Last dose on or after the fourth birthday and the last dose of pediatric pertussis before the seventh birthday.
•Tdap, which contains pertussis vaccine, is required for grades 8-12.
•One dose of MCV is required for grades 8-11.
•For grade 12, two doses of MCV are required unless the first dose was administered to a student who was
16 years of age or older, in which case only one dose is required.
•Kindergarten though 11th grade students must have last dose administered on or after the fourth birthday.
The interval between the next-to-last and last dose should be at least six months.
•As for the 12th grade, the last dose should be on or after the fourth birthday. Any combination of four doses
of IPV and OPV constitutes a complete series.
