October’s Stockton Middle School students of the month for tolerance, from left, are Tanner Mayfield, eighth grade; Landon Sexton, seventh grade; Jonah Milam, sixth grade; and Alysaa Laub, fifth grade. These students received a $50 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Stockton Sertoma Club.
