Stockton Middle Schools teachers anonymously wrote of how the November Students of the Month show gratitude.
“Eddie Gettys is always grateful to receive help and advice from teachers and students. If he is uncertain what to do or is confused, he not only asks for help; but he makes certain the teachers know he is truly grateful for their help. When he receives something from another person, he says thank you. Eddie lets his classmates know he is grateful for them and also tells them why. He is not afraid to compliment his peers and to tell them what makes them a great person.
“Layden Schaffer is so very appreciative of every little thing you do for him. He will sometimes speak out in class and explain why he is thankful for something and tell the other students why they should also be thankful. He always seems to look at the bright side of every situation and make the best of it, even when it may be difficult.
“Matthew Williams always shows gratitude in my class. He always responds in a respectful manner when giving directions. He doesn’t get upset with others in class if things don’t go his way. He is grateful for the opportunities he is given. I am thankful Matthew is gracious and understanding day in and day out in my classroom.”
“Layton Colvin is a student who always wants to make sure that he is doing the assignment correct the first time. Any time I go over to help Layton with his assignment, he is super grateful and respectful of the time I spend with him. He always shows gratitude for any help and is very helpful to others. His positive attitude in class helps set the tone for the rest of the class. He is a pleasure to have and works very hard. Layton seems grateful for the opportunity to receive an education. He tries hard on all his assignments and genuinely cares about the outcome. He also seems very thankful for his family.”
