Middle school hoopsters finish season

The Stockton Middle School Tigers boys basketball teams finished out their seasons last week. The seventh grade boys team had a successful season with a record of 12-2, and the eighth grade team 5-15. The boys were led by head coach Josh Vance and assistant coach Ryan Pate. Go Tigers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.