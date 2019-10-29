Hi! My name is Macy Stauffer. I am 14 years old and in the Union Hall 4-H club. I have been in 4-H for six years.
This year I had the privilege of representing Cedar County at State 4-H Teen Conference, and I would like to share my experience with you. Teen Conference is a two-day event put on for 4-H’ers age 11-13. I got the opportunity to visit the Missouri University campus and dine in the Plaza 900 dining hall.
At MU, I attended four different workshops — Teamwork, Belonging, Generosity, and World Communications. In Teamwork, I worked with my other group members to solve a riddle that was the key to a lock. Once the box was opened, there was a riddle inside of it which unlocked one of many locks on one box.
In Belonging, each person in my big group was given a puzzle piece. We got to draw things on our puzzle piece to represent us. Then we put our puzzle pieces together to form a saying. I learned each and every one of us is a piece in one huge puzzle and if one of us wasn’t there, then the puzzle wasn’t completed.
Next in Generosity, I helped put together coloring books and decorated bags to put them in for the Rainbow House.
Last, in World Communications, I learned about a program where you could go to live with another family in a different country for a summer to learn about the culture and the normal activities they do.
Later I got to participate in the dance and other fun activities. The next day I listened to guest speaker Dr. Lupita Fabregas, who taught us no matter how diverse other people, you must learn to communicate with everyone.
I have appreciated this opportunity 4-H has given me and I hope other 4-H’ers will do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.