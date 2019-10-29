My name is Logan Wells and I am the former liaison between the MU Extension and the Cedar County 4-H Council. I will start off by explaining a little about MU Extension. The MU Extension is a council of county elected representatives for Cedar County to appropriate the funds given them by MU, to use it for the betterment and interest of the communities in Cedar County. Most of the members of the council are volunteers. My first Extension council meeting that I was able to attend was I April. When I got there I talked to the president and a few others and they were friendly and explained to me what they did because at that point I did not know that they did anything but 4-H. I was surprised at the speed and efficiency of the meeting. If anyone is interested in this position in the future, I recommend these skills, acute observation and being able to remember a lot from very few notes. I went to every MU Extension meeting between April and September. I was only able to attend the County Council meeting in August. Occasionally I would give a report to the Extension Council on what I gathered from the Stockton Seekers and the county council on what they were needing. I also gave a report on the Extension activities to the County Council as well as the Stockton Seekers. I am grateful to have been able to have the experience, both for the leadership experience and the people that allowed me to meet.
God Bless,
Logan Vance Wells
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.