Stockton High School’s students of the month for August are Tyler Johnson and Cassidy Duncan.
The award, sponsored by Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, recognizes SHS students who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizenship and service to the school and the community.
Johnson, a sophomore, is the son of Doug and Amy Johnson. His activities include cross country, track, student council, FBLA, math team and band. His awards include Student of the Week, All-A honor roll, perfect attendance, state band bronze medal, FBLA state qualifier and first and third place at FBLA districts. Johnson is a member of Stockton First Baptist Church, where he is active in the youth group.
Duncan, a senior, is the daughter of Calista and Colin Duncan. Her activities include NHS, FTA, FBLA, STEP, FFA, volleyball, basketball and softball. Her awards include Student of the Week, Academic All-State and All-A honor roll. Duncan also is employed at The Cabins at Stockton Lake.
