High School Equivalency Test classes will begin Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Stockton High School library. Classes will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the SHS library and 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at Geneva Sharp Library at Mo. 32 and Route J.
To enroll you must be at least 17 years old and no longer attending public school. Enrollees will need to bring to class a notebook, pen/pencil, social security number, current mailing address and a desire to learn and attend classes regularly.
We are using TABE 11/12 for testing your intelligence in English writing, English reading, mathematics, science and social studies. In class, you will fill out enrollment papers and be tested to find out what you do know and what you need improvement in.
Once tested, the instructor will share what topics you need improvement in and assign homework to improve your skills.
Once skills are attained, then practice HiSET tests are available to forecast your success at taking the state HiSET test at various locations.
The instructor will encourage you to take the state HiSET when you do well on the HiSET practice tests. HiSET state tests are given throughout the year at Nevada Adult Education and Literacy, Ozark Technical College, Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College, which require special online scheduling.
For more information, call 276-3792 or leave information at the library desk of the Geneva Sharp Library.
