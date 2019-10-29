Hi, my name is Hannah Black. I am 12. This is my fourth year being in 4-H. The projects I’m in are horse, sheep and wildlife. When I grow up, I want to be an equine vet and 4-H is great because I can learn a lot about different animals.
4-H has helped me in a lot of ways. First off, I have met so many amazing people who have helped me with my animals the last few years. Everyone is so nice and encouraging. 4-H has also helped me learn responsibility and how to work hard.
My favorite part of 4-H is the fairs because you get to hang out with your friends and animals, and you can prove your hard work from all year has paid off. I also enjoy 4-H because you don’t just learn things about the species of animal you show but your friends teach you stuff about their animals too. 4-H is so much fun!!
