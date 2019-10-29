4-H is a national organization that fosters youth development, leadership and life skills. 4-H is open to youth ages 5-18. Kids ages 5-8 are considered a Clover Kid and can participate in several age appropriate activities at club meetings and county wide events. Kids over the age of 8 are considered a regular 4-H member. They can participate in numerous projects that 4-H offers as well as attend events, trips and contests.
If you are interested in joining 4-H, enrollment is now open! Please contact the Cedar County Extension Office at 417-276-3313 for more information.
