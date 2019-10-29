One of my all-time favorite events is State Congress. In 2019 I was able to help put together State Congress and have tons of fun doing so. At State Congress you can learn about different careers in agriculture, as well as other fields, learn how to pick a college, get a tour of Jeff City, and much, much, more! I was able to learn more about careers in agriculture, learn more about Mizzou, and learn more about animal science.
In addition, if you like to dance, which most people would say they don’t, or just like to have fun, State Congress has two dances — an informal dance and then a formal-ish dance and they are always tons of fun! I enjoy it because I love dancing, though I am not a good dancer and I love learning new dances.
Another thing making State Congress great is the fact you get to meet so many people from across the state and make friendships lasting a lifetime! All of the members who attended 4-H State Congress from the West Central Region and other regions as well of course, were some of the most amazing people in the world and I hope to see all of them again in the near future.
