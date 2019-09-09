Stockton Elementary School invites students in preschool through fourth grade and their grandparents to attend Grandparents Rock, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the elementary schools. Admission is free and other friends or family guests may attend if grandparents are unable to come. No RSVP is needed.
Guests may visit classrooms, try rock painting, enjoy hot dogs and drinks and peruse a used book sale with all books available for 10 cents each.
