More than 400 students, grandparents, and families attended Grandparents Night Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Stockton Elementary School. Guests visited classrooms, met teachers, purchased books at a used book sale, painted rocks to take home or donate to the school’s rock garden, ate hotdogs and played on the playground.
