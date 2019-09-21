Four students from Cedar County were named to the dean’s list for the summer 2019 semester at Missouri State University. The minimum requirement is a 3.5 grade point average during at least six credit hours in the summer.
Making the grade were Sophia Antonopoulos and Taylor Ewing of Stockton, and Kylie Taylor and Ashley Willis of El Dorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.