Three women from El Dorado Springs have earned academic honors in recent days.
Jennifer Payne and Amanda Stacy earned bachelor of arts degrees from the online Western Governors University. Payne’s degree is in mathematics while Stacy’s is in interdisciplinary studies.
Brooke Redburn was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cottey College, Nevada. Minimum requirements are a 3.75 grade point average over 12 credit hours.
