A-honor roll
Sixth grade: Gabrielle Boch, Lela Brown, Karson Burley, Brooklyn Coale, Aleah Conard, Lillian Corbin, Lainey Dody, Dalton Eason, India Arledge-Gallette, Tayah Garringer, Lauren Julian, Avery Keith, Alyssa Leonard, Alora Long, McKinli Mays, Sage McCullough, Kalen Post, Tatum Quinlan, Kaden Roberts, Kyra Roberts, Shila Steinert, Braylie Steward, Brayden Stonebraker and Wyatt Wilkinson.
Seventh grade: Brett Alexander, Aidan Baldwin-Rotert, Justin Barnett, Daiten Bender, Ryland Bower, Justin Brown, Zoey Burns, Alexis Collins, Alexia DeMint, Hali Doherty, Clara Farran, Madison Fast, Russell Ferguson, Avery Floyd, Milana Arledge-Gallette, Brandon Garner-Sims, Audrey Goatley, Parker Green, Logan Griffin, Gavin Heuser, Joscelin Hill, Maria Jones, Camden Julian, Clanci McKellips, Maverick Mitchell, Mallori Murry, Kolten Norman, Kentley Rieder, Neely Schaaf, Piper Spencer, Maya Steward, Noah Steward, Valerie Waggoner, Braxton Watts, Courtney Weeks and Dylan Whitesell
Eighth grade: Perry Allison, Alexandria Bishop, Josiah Corbin, Grace Kinnett, Blake Loane, Rees McCullough, Gracie Mead, Emma Reed, Krystal Rodriguez and Macy Stauffer.
A/B-honor roll
Sixth grade: Gracie Arnold, Easton Ashlock, Trey Beisley, Logan Belcher, Jacob Bonnett, Alisabeth Bowen, Brooke Bybee, Emma Corbin, Grady Crews, Philomenia Dingerson, Ashlyn Eiskina, KanDyn Ewert, Trinity French, Don Gann, Skylyn Gibbs, Gracie Jones, Jayden Kelly, Arysa Lamb, Emma Lemley, Abbygail Linares-Smith, Skylar Logston, Austin Mansell, Meya Moore, Dakota Neal, Sierra Rector, Aireona Reddick, Jenna Runkle, Hailee Sanderson, Benton Schmidt, Brooklyn Stafford, Marshal Stauffer, Grace Stoviak, Brody Swopes, Addison Taylor, Kristopher Taylor, Eric Tompkins, Jaden Watson, Gage Whitesell, Dayton Williams, Lillian Willinger, Allie Wood, Gabriella Wooldridge and Kyler Zimmer.
Seventh grade: Blazic Bailey, Kale Boultinghouse, Allyson Brandell, Nicholas Brown, Jannessa Clark, Draven Cochran, Blake Coleman, Kaiden Conard, Lillienne Copenhaver, Maddison Cure, Charles Elder, Logan Fisk, Lily George, Joseph Gordon, Abbie Goulardt, Olivia Graves, MaKenna Grenier, Dennis Hail, Gavin Hayes, Corbin Hearting, Layden Henderson, Charity Hoffman, Kaylie Hunt, Riley Janes, Reegan Koshko, Gabrielle Leonard, Eli Lyness, Corina Martin, Anre’ McGee, Kandon McGuirk, Lucas Priesendorf, Isabel Reddick, Weston Ring, Dylan Rodgers, Elisha Schmidt, Joshua Schweitzer, Robby Stafford, Kiera Strauch, Lilyan Taylor, Carly Thompson, Michelle Wagner, Kylee Walker and Blake Williams.
Eighth grade: Tackett Arnold, Allie Ashlock, Brayden Baker, Myka Barger, Allison Carpenter, Tag Gurley, Wade Hartman, Alaina Helvey, Elizabeth Henderson, Dakota Higginbotham, Addicyn Hull, Juris Leroux, Valeria Lozano, Brodi McNeece, Landon Murry, Kolton Nichols, Teyler Poore, Ali Pope, Hanna Ridgway, Kyan Roberts, Lucas Strafford, Adiah Stockdale, Lucky Stoddard, Riley Stoll.
