Seniors A-Honor Roll: Brant T. Allison, Brandon Harder, Megan Renae Hensley, Brayden Housh, Abigail E. Klaiber, Brooke L. Larsen, Mashell Madin McBride, Talon Pellegrin, Ethan Wayne Roberts and Leah Marie Rohlin.
Seniors B-Honor Roll: Hunter James Boyles, Kelsey Breann Burley, Desiree Ann Busey, LayLee Elizabeth Cartwright, Logan Tarail DelValle, Justin Henry Dingerson, Tori E. Fetters, Hannah Arlene Haberle, Alexis Rose Hazzard, Taten Bradley Janes, Brock L. Kirbey, Tyee Animal Mahurin, Hailey Alyssa McGatha, Reece Joshua Pellegrin, Alexander Glenn Posey, Austin Matthew Rieder, Andrew Keith Russell, Erica Leanne Simrell, Dalton Tyler Smith, Larissa Snodgrass, Kenley Widener, Allison Marie Worrell and Payton Eric Zartman.
Juniors A-Honor Roll: Taryn Keaghan Dipman, Tevis G. Edmiston, Ian Kent Esry, Aidan Slade Fugate, Megan Elizabeth Griffin, Searra Laine Kelly, Brice Douglas Knoll, Kraysen Leonard, Dorion Andrew Massengill, Kiely Renee Messick, Gaven James Morgan, Kayla Renea Penn, Avery Kimber Schiereck, Dana M. Thompson, Makayla Star VanGordon, Sierra Alizaya Wayne-Castro, Aunika Annette Whitesell and Jared Cameron Witter.
Juniors B-Honor Roll: Justin Michael Barker, Taylor Renae Bruce, Chandler Gregory Chamberland, Callista Marie Collins, Clayton Collins, Rayden James Davis, Breiann Elyssabeth DuCharme, Lydia Renea Eason, Brooke Adora Ehlers, Trevyn Ray Garringer, Trey Lynn Graves, Cloie Reagan Green, Taylore Haylea Hammontree, Abbygail Grace Hogan, Justin LaVerne Keightley, Wraith Anthony Leyva, James Brady Mallicoat, Tristyn Suzanne Marshall, Abby McKenna Ring, Drayven Nathaniel Thomas Roberts, Preston Wayne Robison, Hannah Elizabeth Smith, Haylee Michelle Smith, Dylan Lane Tyler and Mya Lexzia White-Briscoe.
Sophomores A-Honor Roll: Hunter Jace Allison, Blake Daniel Carnahan, Elliott Nathaniel Carpenter, Dillon Lane Hargrove, James Thomas King, KayLynne Jean McCullick, Morgan Danielle Mitchell, Kenli Allyne Rader and Zachary William Waggoner.
Sophomore B-Honor Roll: Daelen Stephen Ackley, Nathen Lee Adams, Sydney Jo Barger, Maddison Elaine Cheek, Jacob Cooper, Kaelin Lorene Cooper, Micheal Andrew Copenhaver, Tevi Annetta Gurley, Abby Lane Larsen, Cody Lane LeAn, Noah Henry Marsh, Eric Michael McGee, William Robert McKinney, Jason Dakota-Wyatt Moss, Alexus Dawn Neal, Harmony Randolph, Reese Olivia Schaaf, Gracie Lee-Anne Swopes, Libby Kay Toliver, Jaison Carlin Tucker, Tenesa Lyn Turner and Christopher Lawrence Woody,
Freshmen A-Honor Roll: Kamron Bly Allison, Kaleigh Danielle Biby, Jaelynne Bundt, Kaden Mark Burley, Hannah Paige Carpenter, Seth Alexander Christie, Jakeb Joel Cooper, Lauren Paige Crowell, Grant LaMont Ehlers, Khloie Anne Farran, Kade Lee Fast, Connor Ryan Goatley, Ryan Nathaniel Griffin, Madison Kay Hendricks, Brinley Morgan Janes, Anders Boden Julian, Garrett Joshua Klaiber, Hannah Grace Klaiber, Ethaneal Bruce Koca, Macie Leigh Mays, Chloe Marie Middleton, Alexis Allysyn Moore, Michelle Dawn Nelson, Elizabeth Madison Poertner, Kassidee Nicole Shane, Wriley Ann Taylor, Perry VanMatre Jr., Aiden Chandler Walker and Colbie Jean Wood.
Freshmen B-Honor Roll: Kamron Michael Austin, Camille Reese Bland, Kamera Lyn Cochran, Drake Colby Dobbs, Madison Nicole Garcia, Montana Israel Jo Hacker, Shae Helena-Grace-Doyle Hamilton, Waylon Michael Hunter, Alyssa Paige Irvin, Chayson Matthew Johnson, Paiten James Keightley, Donnie Ray Keith, Kuliath Kane Kephart, Judd Weston Koshko, Peyton Arizona June Laugeness, Blayze Alan McCullough, Samuel Henry Priesendorf, Chinna Faye Reddick, Adrian Ellen Schmidt, Brittany Cheyenne Schweitzer, Katelyn Reid Smith, Paiden Lane Smith and Wyatt Eli VanGordon.
