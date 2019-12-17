The El Dorado Springs history bowl team placed fifth of 40 teams in a competition Friday, Dec. 6, at Morrisville. The students were quizzed on subjects such as Ancient Mesopotamia, World War II, Civil War, Great Depression, Holocaust, U.S./World Geography, Major Ancient Battles, Medieval Europe, Enlightenment Thinkers, Checks and Balances, Missouri History/Geography, The War on Terror and the National Football League.
“All of the students had a great time and are already looking forward to going back again next year to try to finish in the top three,” sponsor Darrin Griffin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.