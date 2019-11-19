Students of the quarter, also known as SODAs — Students of Distinguished Attitude — were announced by ECS principal Kelly Bryson, Monday, Oct. 28. First quarter winners, front from left, are Jonathon Cole, third grade; Hailey Krehbiel, high school; Kate Hubbard, first grade; Kinlee Spencer, kindergarten; and back, Sophia Bryson, junior high; Kane Caldwell, fourth grade; Principal Bryson; and Koal Caldwell, sixth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.