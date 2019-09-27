El Dorado Christian School celebrated Grandparent’s Day Tuesday, Sept. 10. The gymnasium was packed with more than 300 grandparents in attendance. Preschool through sixth grade performed a short program of action songs, Grandparent poems and memorized Bible passages. Cheryl Eslinger’s eighth grade literature class wrote heartfelt memories about their grandparents, which were displayed in the gym. ECS students and their families enjoyed donuts and coffee; treasuring the time spent together. Pictured from left are fifth- and sixth-grade students Kaydince Kindle, McKenzie Cole, Mali Rosbrugh, Rowan Johnson, Camren Reasoner, Koal Caldwell, Eleanor Blurton, Meadow Ash, Jacob Tapp, Connor Nicoletti and Issac Hubbard.
