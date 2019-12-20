Under new leadership the group looks to improve school’s recreation amenities
The El Dorado Springs Elementary School has received a recent boost to its equipment fund courtesy of the local McDonald’s franchise in the form of a $250 grant.
Whitney Gayman, PTO president, said the grant will be applied to funds being raised to replace and/or refurbish aging playground equipment — both of which Gayman said are much-needed, as well as a means to provide more modern ways of exercising while simultaneously eliminating possible equipment liabilities.
The repairs and necessary replacements are also focused on safety while giving R-II elementary students new and improved outdoor physical resources.
“These kids deserve it,” Gayman said of the planned repairs and improvements. “A lot of what they use daily needs to be repaired or replaced altogether. Our goal here is a safer way for them to blow off steam during the day, get healthy exercise and we want to be prepared for this as Spring gets here next year.”
Gayman also commented on the group’s appreciation for the community and local businesses who have responded with numerous ways to volunteer, help out and offer support while giving credit to the city of El Dorado Springs as a whole when it comes to the initial responses and support the PTO’s effort has received.
“The support from the community and local businesses has been great so far,” Gayman said. “Our group is excited to see what we can make happen in the coming year.”
Additionally, Gayman said the PTO has some lofty goals set for the coming year as it looks to expand its elementary carnival and is working to solicit support from local businesses in new ways.
The El Dorado Springs PTO will be working on new fundraising events early in 2020 and Gayman said the group will work to bring more resources together benefitting educational and recreational offerings within the district.
Additional information regarding the El Dorado Springs PTO and upcoming events can be obtained by calling the school district’s main office at (417) 876-3112 or by visiting the PTO’s Facebook page on the web.
