El Dorado Springs Elementary School will host a Scholastic Book Fair during school hours Monday-Friday, Sept. 23-Oct. 4, in the elementary library at 901 S. Grand. Funds raised will help purchase books and materials for the elementary library. We invite everyone to visit, read and shop this great selection of books, as we hope to help inspire children to become lifelong readers.
The book fair will feature two special evenings where the fair will be open late. One is during Family Night, when the book fair will be open until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. The other is a Last Chance Spy and Buy, which will last until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Online shopping will be available at http://www.scholastic.com/bf/eldoradospringselemschool beginning Wednesday Sept. 18.
Look for a flyer and note with important information to come home with your elementary student soon. We encourage parents to use the fair’s e-wallet option, which will allow your child to shop with a limit you set, without sending cash to school. Information on how to set up your child’s e-wallet will be in the flyer as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.