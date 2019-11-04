El Dorado Christian High School Student Council officers and representatives for the 2019-20 school year were announced Monday, Oct. 7. Front from left are treasurer Brenton LeeMasters, vice-president Abigail Reasoner, president Isabelle Bryson, secretary Olivia Bryson, junior representative Lucia Rogers; and back, sophomore repsresentatives Juliet Kama and Eli Daniel, freshman representatives Rylee Bowman and Hunter Malensek, junior representative Jordanne Steuck, senior representatives Ashley Kaemmerling and Hailey Krehbiel and advisor Travis Bryson.
