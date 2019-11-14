Rain and cool temperatures Saturday, Oct. 19, didn't discourage the participants at the fifth annual El Dorado Christian 5K Run/Walk. Medals, donated by the ECS athletic department, were awarded to the top three competitors in each age category and to the top male and female. Protein bars, fruit and bottled water were just a few of the refreshments available to everyone at the finish line. Evans Drug graciously donated the use of their timing system, podium and finish line to the event.
Results
Top female: Olivia Bryson.
Top male: Brenton LeeMasters.
Female 13 and younger: 1. Sophia Bryson, 2. Sadie Watkins, 3. Shay Linsenmayer.
Male 13 and younger: 1. Jude Wyant, 2. Koal Caldwell, 3. Jacob Tapp.
Female 14-19: 1. (tied) Lucia Rogers and Isabelle Bryson.
Male 14-19: 1. Hunter Malsensek, 2. Rylee Bowman, 3. Noah Bland.
Male 20-29: 1. Taylor Frazier, 2. Quinton Bland.
Female 30-39: 1. Megan Richner, 2. Gabrielle Kinnett, 3. Tessie Watkins.
Male 30-39: 1. Brandon Watkins
Female 40-49: 1. Becky LeeMasters, 2. Jill Ash, 3. Valerie Williams.
Female 50 and older: 1. Jan Bland, 2. Althea Wosoba, 3. Janet Swank.
Male 50 and older: 1. Warren Wisner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.