El Dorado Christian School has announced its 2020 Courtwarming royalty court candidates. Queen candidates are freshman Olivia Bryson, sophomore Juliet Kama, junior Isabelle Bryson and senior Hailey Krehbiel. King candidates are freshmen Hunter Malensek and Rylee Bowman, junior Tyler Kay and senior John Chamberlain. The 2020 prince and princess are Jack Purtle and Anna Watkins.
The El Dorado Christian Courtwarming schedule kicks-off with Spirit Week.
Monday, Jan. 13: Pajama Day.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Dress Like Your Twin/Triplet Day.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Favorite Book/Movie/TV Character Day.
Thursday, January 16: Wear Your Class Color Day. Class colors are K3-K5, blue; grades 1-2, yellow; grades 3-4, green; grades 5-6, red; grades 7-8, white, freshmen, neon; sophomores, black; juniors, gray and seniors, orange.
Thursday night is ECS White-Out Night. Wear anything white to support the ECS basketball teams as they battle Show-Me Christian Academy. The JV Lady Buffalos tip-off is 5 p.m., followed by the junior high boys at 6 p.m.
The ECS Lil’ Buffalo Cheer Team will be cheering the Buffalos to victory. Sponsor Ashley Rogers and cheerleaders Sophia Bryson and Juliet Kama will each be introduced between the girls and boys basketball games, followed by a Buffalo floor cheer.
Introduction of the 2020 Courtwarming King and Queen Candidates and crowning of the Queen will follow the boys’ game.
Admission is $3.00 for adults and 1.50 for students. The legendary ECS taco salad meal-deal will be offered, in addition to full concessions. Come out and support the ECS Buffalos, Thursday, Jan. 16.
