Abby Hogan, Kayla Penn and Libby Toliver from the El Dorado Springs High School DECA chapter traveled with advisor Kristal Swopes to the Missouri DECA Fall Leadership and State Officer Election Conference, Sunday-Monday, Oct. 13-14 in Branson. Students participated in leadership and educational workshops and competitive event practice programs, learning skills to develop their own leadership potential. More than 600 student delegates from around the state selected this year’s cabinet of Missouri DECA District VP Officers.
