The Cedar County Republican invites all area children in elementary, preschool, home-schooled or not yet in school to submit their letters to Santa Claus the night of the Christmas Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 30, at our office at 26 Public Square or bring them to the office Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 25-27, during regular business hours.
Children in school or preschool in Cedar County will write their Santa letters in class and their teachers will send the letters to the CCR office.
For more information, contact the office at 276-4211.
