Jackson David Daniels from Stockton High School participated in the American Legion Boys State of Missouri Saturday-Sunday, June 14-23, on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. During his week, he was a citizen on Boone County and held the positions of assistant prosecuting attorney, city attorney, color guard, attorney and appeared on the ballot for senator. Daniels also attended law school while participating in Boy State. Daniels was selected based on his leadership, citizenship, academics and character during his junior year at Stockton High School.
Daniels, the son of David and Elaina Daniels, was sponsored by Trent-Sallee American Legion Post 230 of Stockton. Sponsors afford the opportunity for students to participate in this nationally-recognized program and are critical to its continued success. Organizations, businesses and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor are encouraged to contact the Missouri Boys State headquarters at (660) 429-2761.
Boys State is a pure democracy where all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to education and trail Missouri’s young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.
The Boys State staff is comprised of educational, legal, professional and civic leaders who volunteer their time each year. Missouri Boys State is a 501(c)(3) organization and is a Missouri American Legion program.
Students who are juniors during the 2019-20 academic year and are interested in participating should contact their high school counselor and visit the Missouri Boys State website at www.moboysstate.org. More information on the 2020 session can be obtained by contacting Bettie Rusher at the Missouri Boys State headquarters at (660) 429-2761 or e-mail to bettie.rusher@moboysstate.org.
