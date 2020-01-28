The University of Missouri has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Cedar County residents who made the grade include Joseph Steele Davis, a senior business major from Stockton; Clay Evan Hoffmann, a sophomore, arts and science major from Jerico Springs; and from El Dorado Springs, Payton Ashly Babcock, a junior arts and science major; Makenzie Scott Melton, a sophomore agriculture, food and natural resources major; Taylor Kay Robison, a sophomore human environment science major; and Alissa Nicole Steward, a senior arts and science major.
