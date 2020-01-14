Eleven Cedar County residents have been named to the honor roll for the fall 2019 semester at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
Minimum requirements for all honorees include a 3.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours, with no grade below C.
Named to the Trustees’ List (3.85-4.0 GPA) are Josie Fidler and Sarah Spurgeon of Stockton. Names to the President’s List (3.70-3.84 GPA) are Cameron Collins and Ashley Knoll of El Dorado Springs. Named to the Deans’ List (3.50-3.69 GPA) are Hannah Ewing and Parker Hall of Stockton and Tyler Goatley of El Dorado Springs. Named to the Honor’s List (3.0-3.4 GPA) are Allie Loy, Bobby O’Keefe, Kyle Tunnell and Michaela Tunnell, all of Stockton.
