The seventh annual Cedar Bluff School Reunion will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the rural community of Wagoner. Please sign in and get your name tags so we can eat by 4 p.m. We will be serving barbecued chicken so all you need to bring is a side dish or dessert and your lawn chairs. A small donation for the chicken would be appreciated.
Bob White, our rural photographer, will have a collection of greeting cards of the complete series of pictures of the school he has offered in the past. These may be purchased at a reasonable price and may be used as cards, stocking stuffers or placed in frames for hanging. This will give everyone an opportunity to own some of his professional artwork. These cards can only be purchased at the event.
We will have an auction again this year, so please bring anything you no longer want or need for the sale. Hand-crafted items and pies or cakes are also very much appreciated.
We extend a warm welcome to anyone who would like to come and spend an evening at a little, one-room school and see what life used to be like in the early 1950's. Wagoner is located 10 miles southwest of Stockton at the end of Route Z.
