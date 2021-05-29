This spring's commencement at Central Methodist University was split into two indoor ceremonies on Saturday, May 8, allowing nearly 200 graduates to receive their degrees in front of friends and family in Puckett Fieldhouse.
CMU Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Robert "Tad" Perry '65 delivered the commencement address and received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater.
Katie Ann Caudle of Stockton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science after majoring in Biology.
