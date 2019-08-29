A ban on El Dorado Springs student-athletes participating in more than one sport per season remains intact after the R-II school board officially took no action on the controversial policy change during its Thursday, Aug. 22, special meeting.
At its regular meeting, Thursday, Aug. 8, the board voted 7-0 to ban dual-sport participation, which is allowed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, but member schools can impose stricter rules on their own students. The policy change led to an uproar from several parents of girls wanting to play both softball and volleyball this fall for the Lady Bulldogs.
The parents, led by Jarrod Mays, made their displeasure known at an emergency meeting Thursday, Aug. 15. A motion to return to dual-sport participation failed by a 3-3 tie vote, with Terry Shepard absent.
No patrons were present to argue their case at the most recent meeting. Superintendent Mark Koca said according to the rules of parliamentary procedure, in order to re-open discussion on the policy a motion to rescind the original vote imposing the ban would need to be offered. Shepard, who was present this time along with the rest of the board, considered making the motion.
“So you want to rescind it, which means you want to go back to the way we were with dual sports?” Koca asked. “I want to make sure we’re clear here. If you rescind the Aug. 8 vote, you’re saying we allow students to do dual sports.”
“No, I don’t want to do that,” Shepard replied and immediately withdrew her motion.
Her response effectively became the fourth and deciding vote affirming the dual sport ban.
The board adjourned shortly thereafter. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the high school library.
