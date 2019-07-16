The Bright Futures El Dorado Springs chapter is ready to start the new school year. Bright Futures again is helping to collect school supplies for West Central Community Action Agency. Our goal is to collect items to be used in back to school backpacks for students. Items needed are 110 10-packs of mechanical pencils, 115 earbuds and 100 boxes of Kleenex.
Harold Fugate and Fugate Motors is partnering with Bright Futures to collect the supplies. If you would like to donate any school supplies, take them to Fugate Motors during regular business hours.
For questions, contact Dr. Theresa Christian, R-II assistant superintendent, at (417) 876-3112 or tchristian@eldok12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.